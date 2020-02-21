Human remains found near Messer Airport Highway in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department tells CBS 42 that remains were found Thursday morning at 11:40 a.m. at 5201 Messer Airport Highway.

According to Sgt. Johnny Williams of the Birmingham Police Department, some men were working in the area when they came across bones.

The Jefferson County Coroner is at the scene of the discovery to gather more information. The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

