Workers asking for removal of bats from Greene County Courthouse

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some unwanted guests are driving workers at the Greene County Courthouse batty.

According to workers, a number of bats have invaded the courthouse building making it hard to work.

“They are nasty, and to me, it’s hazardous to our health because of the germs and bacteria they carry,” Cynthia McKinnon said.

McKinnon has taken pictures of the bats flying around the building. The health department and the Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

An attorney is representing more than 30 employees who claim to have health issues from the bats. They could file a lawsuit against the County Commission because they are in charge of the building’s upkeep.

“Smelling them is the worst, seeing them is very scary. And we have to sit here and inhale this stuff all day,” McKinnon said.

CBS 42 reached out to the County Commission President who did not want to comment.

