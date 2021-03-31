Work being done to rebuild Ragan Chapel in Ohatchee following tornado

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WIAT) — Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church in the Ohatchee community suffered significant damage from a tornado that impacted several parts of Central Alabama.

The church has served the Ohatchee community since 1879. Church members were devastated when they were forced to tear down the facility due to the damage it sustained from the storm.

Pastor Danny Poss said the community has been instrumental in helping them move forward in the recovery process. Throughout the week, the congregation has worked to salvage what it could from the storms, including many of their prized possessions. After all they have endured, officials say the cleanup progress wouldn’t have been made possible without the community and many other churches.

“We know we can’t get by without their prayers and support and we just appreciate it so much and everybody and these people that are reaching out from other parts of the country and even other countries. We never thought that Little Ragan Chapel United Church would be recognized,” Poss said.

Despite plans to rebuild Ragan Chapel, officials said work could take several years.

The church is also planning to move the steeple torn from the church to the front of the newly built church in remembrance of those lost and what the community endured. On Easter Sunday, the congregation plans to hold service on the church grounds and this will mark their first service after the storm.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help rebuild the church. As of Wednesday morning, over $3,600 had been raised. To contribute to the campaign, click here.