Woodlawn vs. Homewood football game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Woodlawn High School and Homewood High School football game has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a statement from Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan, the game has been canceled after a “member of the Woodlawn team was exposed” to the virus.
No other information has been released at this time.
