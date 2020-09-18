Woodlawn vs. Homewood football game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Woodlawn High School and Homewood High School football game has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement from Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan, the game has been canceled after a “member of the Woodlawn team was exposed” to the virus.

No other information has been released at this time.

