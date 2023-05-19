BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, the public is invited to attend grand opening parties celebrating the rebirth of a historic Birmingham music venue.

Woodlawn Theatre, located at 5503 1st Avenue North, offers a full-service bar for locals to enjoy new up-and-coming music acts while catching up with friends.

The theatre is opening its doors to the public with two events Friday and Saturday night featuring performances by several local musicians. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music will begin at 7 p.m. The events are free to attend but attendees are asked to RSVP online.

The venue was first established in 1929 as a local cinema called the “Woodlawn Family Theatre” until 1957 when it was repurposed to serve as a church, hospital and more over the years. The building was reestablished in 2019 by the Mason Music Foundation to serve as a space for musicians to perform and practice.

For more information, visit Woodlawn Theatre’s official website.