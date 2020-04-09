Woodlawn Sick Clinic hopes to be accessible to community during coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Woodlawn Sick Clinic, which is run by Christ Health Center, is hoping to make healthcare more accessible to people in the area.

Dr. Cleon Rogers, chief medical officer for Christ Health Center, said the purpose of this sick clinic was to provide excellent medical care without exposing healthcare workers to patients with COVID-19 and also potentially asymptomatic healthcare workers to patients without COVID-19.

Recently, statistics are showing that the black community is disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Rogers said that is a disturbing statistic, which is why the location of the sick clinic was a good idea.

“We love our neighbors. We love our communities we serve. Many of us live in neighborhood, in the communities we serve and we’re concerned about those statistics. We’re positioned here in order to be accessible for people without a vehicle or people that use bus line so we are about 1.5 miles of several housing communities. We are on bus line and people can actually walk up and request an appointment in that manner,” Rogers said.

The sick clinic is located at the Birmingham Dream Center. They recommend calling ahead to get an appointment and to also be pre-screened on the phone by calling 205-380-9455.

Rogers said the sick clinic will be around for as long as needed.

LATEST POSTS