BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Woodlawn football has a history rich with legendary games and legendary players.

With the 2023 football season, the Colonels hope to build on their impressive past with a brand new football stadium that Principal Rameka Davis said has the entire Woodlawn community excited.

”There are no words to explain how excited we are. this has been a long time coming and we are just ecstatic,” said Davis.

According to Head Coach Clarence Williams III, the last true home game at Woodlawn High School took place in 1975. That changes this season after an $8.7 million investment by the Birmingham Board of Education with a seating capacity of 2,800. Coach Williams believes the new stadium will bring the community together.

”Last home game was 1975, so you are looking at 48 years. So, being able to come out here now, just the atmosphere this will bring. Have everyone here, close knit environment. and just bring back the family atmosphere,” Williams said.

Now positioned for the future, Davis said Woodlawn now has a new home to build on a history of football greatness.

”Oh, Woodlawn has a long history. Bobby Bowden, Tony Nathan, Carlos Dansby, so many greats have come through Woodlawn and we are just very excited to continue that legacy.”

For Woodlawn’s first year head coach, taking over a program steeped in history and to do so in a showstopper of a new stadium, is as good as it gets.

”To be able to step into this situation, brand new facilities, beautiful state of the art stadium, it’s a dream come true,” said Davis.

Ramsay High School is now the only Birmingham city school without a home stadium.

Woodlawn will break in their new stadium on August 31 when they welcome Tuscaloosa County High School.