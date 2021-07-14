Woodlawn High School breaks ground on new football stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Woodlawn High School will soon have an on-campus stadium.

Birmingham City Schools leaders broke ground on a new, state-of-the-art stadium at the school Wednesday morning. It means the Colonels will no longer have to drive to Lawson Field to play their home games.

“It’s very much exciting for me giving the kids something they can call their own but especially for the community,” Colonels head coach Gentrell Eatman said. “I think it’s going to be big for the community as something right here they’ll have in their back yard where they can come to and support the kids here.”

According to district leaders, the stadium will cost roughly $5.5 million. It will feature a turf field, a renovated field house, stadium lighting and a sound system. Construction is set to begin in the fall. Leaders say the stadium will be ready to open by the start of the 2022 football season.

Eatman expects fans to fill the stadium and create an intimidating atmosphere for opposing teams.

“We want to make it a hostile environment,” he said. “But we want to also have a good time there and want people to be able to enjoy when they come there, so they can feel a part of something.”