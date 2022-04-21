BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday saw another push from Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin to decriminalize the use of marijuana. The push arrived on 4/20, a day celebrated to fight the stigma of it.

“People in Alabama deserve a second chance,” Woodfin said.

He shared in a social media video Wednesday to mark the occasion.

“I hope all the other mayors will follow suit because we did try to get something like this passed in legislation this year and it just didn’t work out,” Alabama Cannabis Industry Association President Chey Garrigan said.

It’s a push that’s getting mixed reaction around the state.

“This is a step absolutely in the wrong direction,” Representative Jim Carns said.

The Democratic party following suit with Woodfin Wednesday, launching the Free Weed website. Lawmakers say it corrects historical wrongs on the war on drugs while helping businesses get licenses to grow.

“It is about emphasizing the importance of building grassroots support so that the Alabama legislature will actually listen to the people and to the will of Alabama,” Representative Neil Rafferty said.

Carns said it is opening the path to a gateway drug.

“If we go recreational, all the walls come down and that’s what they’re going for is recreational,” Carns said. “They’re not going to set up an industry that’s only going to serve six to 10% of people in Alabama.”

According to Carns, an industry is not necessary for medical needs.

“We’re saying as a state it’s okay for young people and anybody to start with marijuana that leads to all kind of medical problems later in life,” he said.

Garrigan said the association is focusing on rolling out a medical marijuana program to qualifying patients that need it.

This is the second year in a row that Woodfin is spearheading this effort. He said it impacts at least 15,000 people in the city.

The Alabama Cannabis Coalition sent CBS 42 a statement regarding the Woodfin action on Wednesday saying, “Across America every 58 seconds police make a Cannabis related arrest and it is high time this insanity ends in the State of Alabama and our Nation. It’s time Alabama.”

Carns said he and other Republican lawmakers will continue to fight the push for decriminalization.

“I just want Alabama to wake up and understand what door is being opened,” he said.