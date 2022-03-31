BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On International Transgender Day of Visibility, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has signed an order that would require all single-stall bathrooms located on city property to have gender-neutral signage.

Woodfin made the announcement on social media while also encouraging all private businesses in the city to follow suit.

“I strongly encourage private businesses within our city to follow this example and push back against discriminatory measures at the state level,” Woodfin said on Twitter.

International Transgender Day of Visibility has been held on March 31 every year since 2009. It was set up to celebrate transgender people across the world as well as raise awareness of the discrimination they face.

