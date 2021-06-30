Woodfin: Police have recovered over 1,400 illegal firearms so far this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has recovered more than 1,400 illegally-possessed guns so far this year, Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a press conference Wednesday.

Woodfin said authorities have taken in 126 guns in just the last two weeks. A total of 1,405 have been recovered in 2021.

The mayor made the announcement as part of a press conference on several topics ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, specifically the passing of his operating budget for the next year.

Woodfin also discussed BPD’s “Don’t Shoot” campaign, which aims to stop citizens from firing off celebratory gunfire during the holiday weekend.

“What goes up must come down. The last thing we need is a bullet coming down into someone’s home. Don’t be stupid,” Woodfin said.

BPD will be investigating all cases of gunfire being shot over the weekend, according to the mayor.