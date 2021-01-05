Woodfin in stable condition, ‘showing improvement’ after being hospitalized for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After being hospitalized with pneumonia from COVID-19 Monday, Mayor Randall Woodfin is reportedly in stable condition and “showing improvement.”

In a press release from the city of Birmingham, Woodfin is said to be in good spirits while he continues to recover.

“We have often heard how important it is to follow the recommendations of health professionals as those recommendations relate to COVID-19. I am doing that,’’ Woodfin said. “I want to encourage people to continue to listen to and to follow the advice of medical experts about this virus.’’

It has been a tough week for Woodfin. The mayor tested positive for coronavirus on Dec. 30 and lost his grandmother on New Year’s Day as well.

City operations are still going on as scheduled during this time, according to the city of Birmingham Director of Communications Rick Journey.

“The mayor remains in charge and communicates with his executive leadership. He has discussed the situation with council leadership,” Journey said. “The city’s day-to-day operations will continue uninterrupted.”