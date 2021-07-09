Woodfin facing 7 contenders in Birmingham’s race for mayor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin will have to compete with seven people to stay mayor of Birmingham come August.

The period to qualify for the Birmingham municipal election ended Friday. Woodfin, former mayor William Bell, businessman Chris Woods, activist Darryl T. Williams and Cerissa Brown qualified prior to the deadline. and Philemon Hill, Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales, and Napolean Gonzalez all filed a statement of candidacy this week and await pending confirmation from the Alabama Ethics Commission.

The election will be held Aug. 24. If no candidate can reach over 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held Oct. 5.

Here are some of the people running for mayor of Birmingham:

Randall Woodfin

(Courtesy/Facebook)

Randall Woodfin was first elected mayor of Birmingham in 2017, beating former mayor William Bell in a runoff election. He previously served as assistant city attorney for Birmingham between 2009 and 2017 and was also on the Birmingham Board of Education between 2015 and his election as mayor. Recently, he headed up a program that pardoned 15,000 people with misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions between 1990 and 2020.

William Bell

William Bell served as mayor of Birmingham from 2010 to 2017, when he was defeated by Randall Woodfin. Prior to his time as mayor, Bell served on the Birmingham City Council from 1978 to 1989 as an at-large member and represented District 5 from 1989 to 2001 and 2005 to 2008. During his tenure, Bell oversaw a lot of business development within the city, as well as the designation of several locations as historical sites.

Lashunda Scales

Lashunda Scales has represented District 1 on the Jefferson County Commission since 2018 and is now president of the commission pro tem. She previously served on the Birmingham City Council between 2009 and 2018. In June 2013, she was indicted on two felony charges and six counts of using her official office for personal gain and voter interference. She later took a plea deal that dropped the charges down to misdemeanor counts; Scales pleaded guilty to one count of ethics violations and one count of interfering with a voter while inside a polling place.

Christopher Woods

Christopher Woods is owner of CW Woods Contracting in Birmingham. A graduate of Auburn University, Woods played football for the Tigers and later played professional ball for the Los Angeles Raiders. He ran for mayor in 2017, coming third against Woodfin and Bell in the election.

Cerissa Brown

Cerissa Brown is a mental health advocate, entrepreneur and Birmingham resident. She was the director of the Birmingham chapter of the Little Black Dress Club for business women and also worked for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Alabama.

Philemon Hill

Philemon Hill worked as a mechanical engineer for Hughes Aircraft Company before starting his own business, Legacy Sports Management International, LLC, in Atlanta. He then expanded to Birmingham with EPH Sports Warehouse. According to his Facebook, he had a part in bringing the Magic City Diamond Classic to Regions Field in 2017.

Darryl Williams

Darryl Williams is a Birmingham activist.

Here is the full list of candidates who have qualified for the Birmingham council and school board races.

Birmingham City Council

District 1

Clinton Woods

District 2

Lawrence Conaway

Kimberly Jeanty

Don Scott

Hunter Williams

District 3

Valeria Abbott

Joseph Casper Baker III

Will Jones

Alice Speake

District 4

Scottie McClaney

J.T. Moore

William Parker

Q. Cory Pettway

Gwendolyn Cook Webb

District 5

Richard E. Franklin Jr.

Darrell O’Quinn

Hiram G. Rahim

Erica “Star” Robbins

Roshanique Taylor

District 6

Keith Aaron

Crystal Smitherman

Keith Williams

District 7

Wardine Towers Alexander

La’Toya Lee

Lonnie Franklin Malone

Don “Donnie” Stone

District 8

Carol Clarke

Barbara Files-Kennedy

Lynette Peters

Celinda “Celi” Soto

Adlai M. Turner

Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner

D. Denise Webber-Jenkins

Wanda Wright

District 9

Eric Hall

John Hilliard

David Russell

LaTonya Tate

Birmingham Board of Education

District 1

Sherman Collins Jr.

Douglas “Doug” Ragland

Jerry Tate

District 2

Terri Michal

Neonta Williams

District 3

Mary Boehm

Byron “Anti-Charter School” Lagrone

District 4

Derrick L. Billups

Daagye Hendricks

District 5

David Tarell McKinney

James Sullivan

District 6

Jamaree’ Collins

Leticia Watkins

Yancey Williams Sr.

District 7

Linda Roper Richardson

Walter “Big Walt” Wilson

District 8

Antoinette “Toni” King

Curtis Tyrone Robinson

Sonja Q. Smith

Antwon Bernard Womack

District 9