BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Since January 1, Birmingham Police have investigated 90 homicides to date in the city with 83 of those by guns, according to Mayor Randall Woodfin during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

This, as he reports that over 700 firearms have been taken off the streets in that same amount of time.

Woodfin is calling for stricter gun laws to get those weapons off the streets, while asking for more help from the community.

“I wake up every day thinking how can we address this?” Woodfin said.

At Tuesday’s meeting he had two police officers take in examples of the types of guns that they have confiscated to people could see what they look like – he says the most common ones are mini-Draco’s and the AR pistol. Woodfin said there is no use for them on the streets but harm.

“If you can’t support this ban that’s un-American because the whole idea is public safety,” Woodfin said. “Federal tax dollars, state tax dollars, local tax dollars, the root of what we do is public safety first.”

Governor Kay Ivey awarded $107,000 in grants to support efforts to prevent crime in Birmingham.

In a release, Ivey said the city will receive $49,000 to improve technology in high-crime areas. $28,117 will go to the group Better Basics, Inc., targeting student enrichment programs at Central Park Elementary in Ensley and Martha Gaskins Elementary in Center Point. Nearly $29,890 is going to Offender Alumni Association, a group that gives at-risk youth positive role models.

“I feel like every other Tuesday we’re crying out to the community to help us,” Councilwoman Crystal Smitherman said. “We’re asking you for help.”

Woodfin said it’s time for a wakeup call because they can’t stop gun violence alone.

“That information that the police get in real time is very valuable,” Councilman Hunter Williams said. “It could save a life.”

Williams said it’s disheartening that police rely on ShotSpotter technology instead of a concerned neighbor’s call for help at a shooting.

“The complacency of the community where 911 is not called after 30 rounds that go off across the street, it’s saddening and it’s troubling at the same time,” Williams said.

Woodfin said 92 percent of this year’s homicides happened by gunfire. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said everyone must be their eyes and ears because they can’t be everywhere at once.

“A lot of our community members know what’s going on in the community and we ask that they share that information with us to prevent crime and solve the crime that already occurred,” Thurmond said.

Councilman J.T. Moore said there is power in the collective when everyone works together.

“If everybody is making the phone calls and calling the police and making the police reports and if everybody is sending the emails and if everybody is taking the pictures, what you start to create is a culture that this type of activity will not be able to thrive in,” Moore said.

Moore encourages everyone to get involved with their neighborhood associations to bring these issues to their attention to get help where it is needed.

You can always call tips in anonymously to crime stoppers at 205-254-7777.