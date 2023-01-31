BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council voted unanimously to approve a surplus funds plan, raising money for several projects.

Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a surplus budget of about $80 million from the 2022 fiscal year. Woodfin said extra money will be reinvested into area neighborhoods, employees and facilities, including a CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center.

Approximately $15 million is being set aside for designing and constructing a CrossPlex Family Fun Center. It will include a bowling alley, skating rink, jump park, E-sports and gaming facilities and a food court.

Woodfin said he hopes this facility makes family activities more accessible.

“This is important as it relates to our families having locations right here in our city limits. And they don’t have to leave our city to have those same family fun activities exist in other municipalities in Jefferson County,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin said just over $60 million of that surplus budget will be spent on various other projects across the city. The remaining funds will be used for sidewalk repairs and additional neighborhood revitalization.