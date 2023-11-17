MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Rickwood Caverns State Park will once again celebrate the holiday season with “Wonderland Under Warrior.”

According to Alabama State Parks, during “Wonderland Under Warrior,” the cavern features festive light displays, decorations and appearances by Santa Claus. There will also be an outdoor light display guiding guests from the park office to the cave’s mouth.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve been to ‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ year after year or you’re coming for the first time, because we are confident your visit will be among your favorite holiday memories,” said Rickwood Caverns State Park Manager Bridgette Grace in a release. “We’re committed to making it better than ever for our guests this year, and we hope to people will come to the park during the 2023 holiday season.”

The cave’s temperature is always at 62 degrees. The park’s gift shop will be decorated for the holidays.

“Wonderland Under Warrior” includes an out-and-back self-guided tour, making the 110-step ascent at the end of the normal cave tour not required. The feature allows for the walk to be easier for young children or those with mobility issues. The whole walk is about a mile inside the cave. It’s recommended visitors were closed-toes shoes for walking or hiking.

“It’s clear that ‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ is one of the very best holiday attractions in the entire state, not just our State Parks System,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship in a release. “The staff at Rickwood Caverns State Park works tirelessly to make this holiday attraction available, and it’s gratifying to see so many people come back year after year. We hope to see old friends and new guests come to the cave this year to make holiday memories.”

“Wonderland Under Warrior” opens Saturday and will last through Jan. 1. The attraction operates from 2-8 p.m., and the final tickets will be sold each day at 7:30 p.m.

The attraction will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. It will also be unavailable most Mondays and Tuesdays. Santa’s last day will be Dec. 23.

A complete schedule can be found here. All regular cave tours are suspended until 2024.