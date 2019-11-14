Law enforcement wants women to consider their safety as holidays approach

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — As the holidays approach, law enforcement agencies want people, especially women, to think about ways to protect themselves from predators.

With reports of kidnappings and attacks in Central Alabama, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it’s always important to be aware of your surroundings.

Lt. Mark Bishop said situational awareness is huge. He said too many times we’re looking at our phones and not aware of what’s happening around. He also made a point about what you share online.

“So many times we just think of watching out for our safety in the real world but we forget about a lot of the information we post through our social media apps and content, checking in somewhere and telling somebody either I’m at this location or I’m not at home right now or you give information away showing that every Thursday you go at this particular location,” said Lt. Bishop.

Bishop also recommends taking advantage of apps that let your share your location with a trusted friend or family member or the apps that dial 911 for you immediately.

“Anytime you have somebody else that knows where you are going, that’s a good thing. Make sure that if you’re going on a date with somebody that you’ve recently met, make sure a friend knows what your plans are, where you’re going or even better has that way of being able to track your location. I know that seems a little odd, you feel weird with someone standing over your shoulder and knowing where you’re going but its the little things like that that might be able to help save you in a bad situation if you were to find yourself in it,” said Bishop.

