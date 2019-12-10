Women seek access to strip clubs in constitutional battle

(AP) — A lawsuit over women’s right to enter strip clubs unaccompanied by men is making Florida cities and counties worry about the future of their local civil-rights laws.

The Orlando Sentinel reports a strip club denied two Alabama women access because its policy required women to enter with men to prevent domestic incidents, prostitution and distractions of male clients. The women sued.

They contend Rachel’s club violated the county’s human rights ordinance, which protects against discrimination on factors including gender.

A judge sided with the club, ruling the ordinance was preempted by the state’s anti-discrimination law. Local governments worry the ruling could nullify their own anti-discrimination ordinances.

