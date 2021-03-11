Presented by the Birmingham Police Department and CBS 42

Sherri Jackson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of National Women’s History Month, the Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division (COPE) and CBS 42 are teaming up to host an important virtual dialogue on women empowerment.

Join COPE and CBS 42 for the “Women Empowering Women in 2021 Virtual Dialogue” Thursday from 6:45 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. CBS 42 Emmy award-winning anchor Sherri Jackson will moderate the discussion.

The following esteemed panelists will participate in Thursday’s virtual event:

Leigh Haver (Senior Vice President Retail Market Manager, IBERIABANK)

Kendra Key (Senior Vice President of Community and Economic Development, Credit Union)

Jill Madajczyk (Director HR, City of Birmingham)

Jeanne Marrazzo (Director, Division of Infectious Diseases)

Mashonda Taylor (CEO, Woodlawn Foundation)

Vanessa Vargas (Manager, Latino News)

Julie Quigley-Vining (Captain, Birmingham Police Department)

Lynneice Washington (Bessemer District Attorney)

Leigh Haver

Kendra Key

Jill Madajczyk

Jeanne Marrazzo

Mashonda Taylor

Vanessa Vargas

Julie Quigley-Vining

Lynneice Washington

A livestream of the event will be made available within this web story as well as on CBS 42’s and the Birmingham Police Department’s Facebook pages.

Throughout March, COPE will host several events in honor of National Women’s History Month. Among them are a food giveaway this Saturday at BPD headquarters and a month-long personal hygiene drive (see flier below).