Woman who reportedly had affair with Secretary of State John Merrill arrested on domestic violence charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who claimed to have had an extramarital affair with Secretary of State John Merrill has been arrested on domestic violence charges, records show.

According to booking information on the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office website, Cesaire Jane McPherson was booked Thursday at 11:58 a.m. on two domestic violence charges, one for reckless endangerment and one for harassment.

After initially denying the allegations of an affair, Merrill admitted to the Associated Press that he had made “poor choices that impacted his family.”

CBS 42 has reached out to Merrill for comment but has not yet heard back.