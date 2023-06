VESTAVIA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is in the hospital after driving off a cliff in Vestavia Hills Friday afternoon.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched at 2:15 p.m. in response to a woman who drove off a cliff off the 800 block of Shades Crest Road in Vestavia Hills. According to Captain Orlando Reynolds of BFRS, the woman was found 17 feet at the bottom of the cliff.

The woman is currently being treated at UAB Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.