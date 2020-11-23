Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a house fire Monday afternoon.

The fire started in the 5100 block of Shadow Brook Trail.

According to the North Shelby County Fire Department, the woman was sent to the hospital for her injuries. Her condition has not been released at this time.

No other information has been released at this time.

