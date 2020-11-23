Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a house fire Monday afternoon.
The fire started in the 5100 block of Shadow Brook Trail.
According to the North Shelby County Fire Department, the woman was sent to the hospital for her injuries. Her condition has not been released at this time.
No other information has been released at this time.
LATEST POSTS
- Michigan officials certify election, sealing Biden victory
- How you can help decide which turkey President Trump pardons ahead of Thanksgiving
- Man wanted for allegedly raping 19-year-old, forcing her into trunk of car while picking up another woman
- 65-year-old shot, killed in Sylacauga, homicide investigation underway
- Search underway for Walker County man not seen in a month