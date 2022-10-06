FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Fairfield Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. Joni Money of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive around 9:52 p.m. on the call of a pedestrian that had been struck.

Money said witnesses reported that the woman was walking in an unlit area of the roadway when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The woman has not yet been identified. The driver reportedly remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the crash.