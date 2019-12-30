Woman stabbed in face over cigarettes during family dispute

Tennis Simpson is charged with second-degree assault and was taken into custody on a $15,000 bond. (Courtesy/Tuscaloosa County Jail)

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is recovering from a stab wound and a suspect is in custody after a family dispute turned violent.

Around 1 p.m. on December 28, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 5100 block of Clay Lane in Northport on a stabbing.

Once deputies arrived they found a 25-year-old woman with a stab wound to the face. She was transported to DCH medical center in Tuscaloosa for treatment to a non-life threatening injury, authorities report.

The victim told deputies she had been in an argument with a relative over cigarettes when the suspect pulled a pair of scissors and stabbed her.

Not long after deputies found the suspect. Tennis Simpson, 35, was charged with second-degree assault and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $15,000 bond.