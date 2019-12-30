NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is recovering from a stab wound and a suspect is in custody after a family dispute turned violent.
Around 1 p.m. on December 28, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 5100 block of Clay Lane in Northport on a stabbing.
Once deputies arrived they found a 25-year-old woman with a stab wound to the face. She was transported to DCH medical center in Tuscaloosa for treatment to a non-life threatening injury, authorities report.
The victim told deputies she had been in an argument with a relative over cigarettes when the suspect pulled a pair of scissors and stabbed her.
Not long after deputies found the suspect. Tennis Simpson, 35, was charged with second-degree assault and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
- Woman stabbed in face over cigarettes during family dispute
- Bear found walking around University of Tennessee campus
- NTSB looking for witnesses to Saturday’s plane crash in Lafayette
- The man who built crosses out of respect for victims of mass shootings is retiring
- Church gunman stopped by armed church security; 2 dead, 1 hurt at church near Fort Worth, Texas