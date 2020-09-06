Woman shot while driving through Docena community

DOCENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was shot while driving through a neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Deputies received a call of shots fired on 7th Street in the Docena community on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman said she was driving when someone shot at her from another vehicle.
Deputies provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived. The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating this shooting. They are asking that if anyone has additional information, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.
