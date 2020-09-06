Woman shot while driving through Docena community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic-police-siren-generic-police-flashing-lights_383167

DOCENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was shot while driving through a neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Deputies received a call of shots fired on 7th Street in the Docena community on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The woman said she was driving when someone shot at her from another vehicle.

Deputies provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived.  The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating this shooting. They are asking that if anyone has additional information, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page