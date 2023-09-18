MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WDHN) – A Midland City woman is behind bars after being arrested for shooting a man five times Friday night.

According to police, the victim was playing with kids on a basketball court in the Kelly Avenue neighborhood when Micaela Newby, 37, of Midland City, did not like what was being said and approached the victim.

Newby claims that the victim grabbed her, and that was when she shot him five times, police said.

The victim’s condition is considered non-life threatening, and he is expected to recover. No one else was harmed during the incident.

Newby is charged with Attempted Murder and is currently held in the Dale County Jail with no bond set in her case pending an initial court appearance.