Woman shoots 10-month-old in face on Christmas Eve in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a woman after she shot a 10-month-old child in the face on Christmas Eve.

According to MCSO, deputies responded to a call on 860 County Road 42 in the Peterman community Tuesday.

They say Tamika Stallworth opened fire into an occupied vehicle, hitting the baby, Jamaya Austin, with a shot. Jamaya was rushed to the Monroe County emergency room then transferred to USA Hospital where she later died.

Stallworth was arrested that same day and has been charged with Jamaya’s murder.

She appeared in court Thursday. Stallworth is being held on a $750,000 bond.

