Woman rescued in Choccolocco Creek

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was rescued from Choccolocco Creek after becoming stranded from her family.

Around 1:10 p.m., Oxford Fire Department received a call from the woman who was holding onto a rock formation in the creek. Chief Gary Sparks tell CBS 42 she was able to hold onto her cell phone and call 911.

The woman was with her husband and child when she somehow ended up in the water and the current continued to take the father and child down the creek as they went for help, Spark says.

Crews were on scene about an hour and a half after the call. Oxford Fire Department recently purchased equipment for this type of response and trained on it, but this was the first successful rescue mission since being put into operation, according to Sparks.

