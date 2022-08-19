ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning.

At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned.

Hughes was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on St. Clair County 24, approximately 10 miles east of Ashville, in St. Clair County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.