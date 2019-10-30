Woman killed in potential hit-and-run in Montevallo on Hwy 25

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montevallo Police Department is investigating a potential hit-and-run early Wednesday morning.

According to MPD, officers received a call of an unresponsive woman in the 4800 block of Hwy 25 just before 6 a.m. Once they arrived on the scene they determined the woman had been killed and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

MPD and the Traffic Homicide Task Force are investigating the death. They are trying to locate the vehicle involved.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on the incident, contact Sgt. Brandon Pendergrass at (205) 665-1264.

