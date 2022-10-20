TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon.

Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a Chrysler 300.

The driver of the Chrysler 200, a 16-year-old juvenile, was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. Green was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Alabama 216 near the 25-mile marker, approximately one mile west of Woodstock.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.