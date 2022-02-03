HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was killed at her home in Sawyerville during a tornado that hit Hale County Thursday afternoon.

Hale County Commissioner Donald Anderson said the victim’s mobile home on County Road 30 was thrown across the street. The victim’s name has not been released.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Hale County dispatch confirmed deputies were working several incidents with storm related injuries after what NWS Birmingham described as a “large and extremely dangerous tornado.”

