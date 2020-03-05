Woman killed in Fairfield vacant house fire

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner has confirmed that a woman was killed in a vacant house fire in Fairfield Tuesday night.

According to the coroner, the Fairfield Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire in the 6700 block of Martin Luther King Drive just after 10 p.m.

Authorities found the unnamed woman inside the boarded up and vacant home. She was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m.

No other has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

LATEST POSTS