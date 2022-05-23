CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was killed during a dog attack in the Jones Chapel community in Cullman County Sunday morning.

According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, police were called to a home on County Road 1030 sometime around 2:30 a.m. regarding a woman who had been attacked by several dogs. Ronda Persall, 57, died from her injuries.

“With heavy hearts, the Cullman County Commission and Animal Control staff must report that a Cullman County citizen, Ronda Persall, lost her life in an unfortunate attack by multiple dogs on the dog owner’s property,” the Cullman County Commission said in a statement released Monday. “The dogs involved in the incident are confined and being tested during this ongoing investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.”

No information on what led up to the attack or how many dogs were involved in the attack were released.