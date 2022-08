BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is dead after her car was struck by a train in Birmingham over the weekend.

Diane Hampton Jones, 73, of Birmingham, was killed when the vehicle she was driving was struck by an Amtrak Train, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The collision happened at the railroad crossing on 15th Place SW at Pearson Avenue SW around 5:12 p.m. Sunday.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate the crash.