Woman killed during carnival parade

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway in New Orleans after a woman was run over and killed by a float during a carnival parade Wednesday night.

The incident happened during the Krewe of Nyx parade in the Uptown neighborhood.

Witnesses say the woman was trying to cross between a tandem float. That’s a float that is connected in the middle.

According to witnesses, the woman apparently tripped over the connection area and fell to the ground before being caught under the back half of the float.

People in the area where the accident occurred said the woman was facing away from the float before the accident.

A statement was issued by the captain that said, “On such a joyous night, this is obviously a tragic occurrence,” said Nyx Captain Julia Lea. “The parade takes a backseat when something like this happens on the route. On behalf of the entire Krewe of Nyx, along with the city of New Orleans, we offer our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved.”

