BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who died after her vehicle fell off the parking deck of Grandview Medical Center was identified Friday morning.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a scene Thursday morning where a vehicle had fallen from the fourth level of the parking deck. The car fell onto its roof and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Battalion Chief Clay Hendon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the driver was 82-year-old Janette Daniels Johnson.

Johnson, of Hoover, was the only occupant in the car.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation by the Birmingham Police Department.