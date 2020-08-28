Woman killed, 2 children and dog injured in Warrior car crash

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a woman and injured two children a dog Thursday evening.

Deputies were called to the 8500 block of Rouse Road just before 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a car had left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier.

A 30-year-old woman was found deceased in the car and two children, ages 10 and 12, were taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment of their injuries. A dog was also in the vehicle and has been transported to a local veterinarian for broken bones.

JCSO says witnesses attempted to administer first aid to the woman but were unsuccessful. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

