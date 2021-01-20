Woman jailed after shooting ex-boyfriend in Tuscaloosa County

FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the neck Jan. 15 in Tuscaloosa County.

Deborah Watkins, 50, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder following the shooting.

Around 10 p.m. that Friday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20000 block of Hwy 171 on a shooting. Upon their arrival, deputies found a victim shot in the neck. He was then airlifted to UAB Hospital and is currently in stable condition, authorities say.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was called to further investigate the case. After uncovering new details, they found that the victim was shot by a woman, later identified as Watkins, with whom he had a past relationship.

Warrants were obtained and Watkins was charged with attempted murder. She was booked into the county jail on Jan. 19, but has since been released on a $60,000 bond.