Woman indicted in fatal shooting of 5-year-old relative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman has been indicted by a grand jury in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old relative back in December 2019.

Rickkia Allen, 30, was arrested for shooting and killing Ta’narius Moore. According to police, Allen and Moore’s mother had gotten into an argument. An altercation ensued and the two women exchanged gunfire. That’s when one of the gunshots struck the child.

The incident took place Dec. 7, 2019 in the Collegeville community.

According to court documents, Allen has also been indicted on an attempted murder case from September 2018. Allen allegedly tried to kill a man with her car.

Allen continues to be held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

