Woman in ‘serious’ condition after being shot at home in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman in serious condition Wednesday night in Bessemer.

According to JCSO, deputies arrived at a home just before 10:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Charles Avenue on reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, they discovered a 52-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was then taken to a local hospital.

Evidence technicians processed the scene and family members of the woman are being interviewed.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.