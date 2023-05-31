BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire that left a woman in critical condition Wednesday.

According to the BFRS, crews arrived to the 1800 block of St. Charles Court on reports of a person trapped in the vicinity. Crews removed one woman from the structure and transported her to Princeton Hospital, her condition is unknown. Crews put the fire out and controlled the incident within 25 minutes of arrival.

No other civilians or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.