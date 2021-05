BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue reports that a woman that was operating an electric scooter was hit by a car Friday evening near Pepper Place.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue received a call at 6:56 p.m. and transported the victim to a local hospital. She suffers serious injuries.

This incident has aroused concern from employees at local businesses about the potential safety hazard that the scooters pose.