Woman found shot, lying in the road in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting where a woman was found dead in the road over the weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 20, at around 8:20 p.m., Birmingham PD officers responded to the 7600 block of 2nd Avenue North on a call of a person lying in the road.

Once officers arrived, they found the victim identified as 33-year-old Lateshia Danner of Birmingham suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Danner to UAB hospital where she later died.

Early investigation indicates Danner was involved in a verbal altercation that escalated to gunfire, Birmingham Police reports. She then collapsed in the roadway after the shooting. Detectives believe the homicide is domestic in nature.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody.