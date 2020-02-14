Woman found not guilty in 2016 death of truck driver in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County jury has found a woman not guilty in the death of a tow truck driver in 2016.

On Friday, the jury acquitted Sheridan Temms not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of tow truck driver John Hubbard, 25, of Bessemer, who was killed on December 10, 2016 when he was struck by Temms’ car as he was working to help another driver on the side of I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County.

BREAKING: A Tuscaloosa Co jury has found Sheridan Temms not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the 2016 death of tow truck driver John Hubbard. Prosecutors said Temms was driving 90 mph when she collided with a parked car that struck and killed Hubbard on I- 20/59. pic.twitter.com/yJ7fM2n0rE — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) February 14, 2020

Prosecutors say Temms was driving 90 miles per hour when she collided with a parked car that struck and killed Hubbard.



