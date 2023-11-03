BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman has been identified four days after she was found dead in an alley.

At 11:58 a.m. on Monday, a utility worker found a woman lying unresponsive in an alley in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue SW. She was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:19 p.m.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday notified Birmingham Police Department homicide detectives that an autopsy revealed the victim had been shot. The woman was identified Friday by the medical examiner’s office as 32-year-old Felicia Raquel Smith, of Indianapolis.

The BPD is investigating Smith’s death as a homicide. There is no one in custody.