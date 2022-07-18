HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was found dead in the backseat of a car in Homewood Friday.

According to Bill Yates, Chief Deputy Coroner for Jefferson County, the body was found in the 300 block of Hollywood Boulevard at 5:12 p.m. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m.

The coroner’s office is waiting to tell her family before identifying the woman. There were no signs of trauma and no foul play is suspected at this time.

The coroner’s office is awaiting lab work to determine the official cause of death.