BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who was found dead at the bottom of a pool in Homewood Saturday afternoon is believed to have died in an “unfortunate accident,” the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports.

Judy Morrison, 69, was found at the bottom of a pool in the 400 block of Kenilworth Drive in Homewood at approximately 1:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to the JCCO, Morrison’s friends had called the Homewood Police Department after not being able to find her.

“Prior to police arrival, the friends located the decedent at the bottom of a pool and removed the decedent from the water to the pool deck,” the JCCO stated in its report. “An autopsy performed on 6/26/2022 has found no indications of foul play and the death is believed to be an unfortunate accident.”

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Morrison’s death.