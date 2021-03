BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman who was found dead by the side of the road along I-65 North near 6th Avenue North.

At 7:35 a.m. Sunday, authorities were notified about a woman who was found by the side of the road. The victim, 33-year-old Ashley Brooke Meek, is believed to have died after being struck by a car near mile marker 261.

Meek’s death is under investigation.