ANDERSON, Ala. (AP) — Severe weather led to the death of a woman in north Alabama after her car was stuck in rising floodwaters on Sunday night.

WAAY-TV reports that Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker said 20-year-old Jenna Williams died in the floodwaters Sunday night in Anderson, Alabama.



Tucker says the cause of death was drowning.



Two other vehicles were pulled from the water, but those drivers were injured.

A line of strong storms pushed through the state Sunday evening.

